Motorcyclist dies from injuries in western Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist critically injured after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley on Friday has died.

The Clark County coroner's office. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Timothy Swain, 36, of Las Vegas, died from his injuries Sunday at University Medical Center, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. The cause and manner of death wasn’t determined by Monday afternoon.

Swain’s motorcycle crashed about 8:25 p.m. at Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive, las vegas, nv