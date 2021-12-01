Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash
The death of the 29-year-old Las Vegas motorcyclist, who was declared dead Tuesday at University Medical Center, was the 134th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.
A motorcyclist injured in a west Las Vegas crash Saturday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard, west of Durango Drive.
Police said the motorcyclist was westbound on a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja when a Dodge Dart turned in front of him.
After the initial crash, the car went on to hit a compact SUV stopped at a gas station entrance, police said.
The 61-year-old woman driving the Dodge suffered minor injuries, police said.
The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
