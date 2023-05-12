Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning over Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

(Getty Images)

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road over I-15 on the eastbound side.

NHP said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond, nearing I-15, “when it failed to yield to a red traffic signal.”

“As the motorcycle failed to yield, a Subaru SUV was entering the intersection, making contact with the motorcycle,” NHP said.

The motorcyclist, a male adult, died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a male adult, was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. NHP said it did not “suspect impairment on the Subaru driver.”