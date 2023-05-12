67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 2:25 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist died in a crash early Friday morning over Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

In a statement, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road over I-15 on the eastbound side.

NHP said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond, nearing I-15, “when it failed to yield to a red traffic signal.”

“As the motorcycle failed to yield, a Subaru SUV was entering the intersection, making contact with the motorcycle,” NHP said.

The motorcyclist, a male adult, died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a male adult, was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. NHP said it did not “suspect impairment on the Subaru driver.”

MOST READ
1
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
3
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
4
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
5
Nevada state senator steered federal grant to friend, complaint states
Nevada state senator steered federal grant to friend, complaint states
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 15 at Tropicana
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Interstate 15 at Tropicana
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man dies after crashing vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car
Bicyclist injured in a collision with NHP patrol car
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
1 killed in south Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash