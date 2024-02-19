Motorcyclist dies in central Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist died after rear-ending a car, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle rear-ended a car Sunday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the 1:35 p.m. crash near Rancho and Vegas drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt wrote in text messages.

Heldt said a white Honda Civic was rear-ended by the motorcyclist who was possibly driving recklessly, according to witnesses.

No further information was immediately available.

