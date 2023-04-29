70°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2023 - 1:11 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police said. about 11:16 p.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle was riding north on Decatur Boulevard, north of Oakey Boulevard at what police said was “a high rate of speed.”

The motorcycle rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup, which was also driving northbound. The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Impairment is not suspected.

