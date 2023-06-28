Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive.

A motorcyclist died in a crash at West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive, near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

He said it was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Eastbound traffic on Desert Inn after Valley View Boulevard was closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

