87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in central valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 9:10 pm
 
A motorcyclist died in a crash at West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive on Tuesday, June 27, ...
A motorcyclist died in a crash at West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist died in a crash at West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive on Tuesday, June 27, ...
A motorcyclist died in a crash at West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and Highland Drive, near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

He said it was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Eastbound traffic on Desert Inn after Valley View Boulevard was closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment, 1 in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas Valley apartment, 1 in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
Knights shut out at NHL awards show, but show off Stanley Cup
5
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
‘Titanic’ song pulled from Las Vegas Strip attraction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CARTOON: A deep debt
CARTOON: A deep debt
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
LETTER: Grinding your teeth over high electric bills
LETTER: Grinding your teeth over high electric bills
LETTER: District correct not to discipline school police officer in Durango incident
LETTER: District correct not to discipline school police officer in Durango incident
CLARENCE PAGE: How the right rescued the Voting Rights Act
CLARENCE PAGE: How the right rescued the Voting Rights Act
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ cool temperatures debunk global warming hysteria
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ cool temperatures debunk global warming hysteria