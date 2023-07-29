107°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in crash in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2023 - 11:12 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A motorcyclist was killed in an collision with a car early Saturday at the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Lone Mountain Road in northeast Las Vegas.

At 4:52 a.m., the driver of a 2013 Dodge Charger was headed south on Lamb Boulevard in the center lane and was preparing to make a left eastbound turn on Lone Mountain Road when a man driving a 2023 Harley Davidson FXLRS Low Rider northbound on Lamb approached the intersection, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When the driver of the Charger turned left crossing the northbound travel lanes, the front of the Harley Davidson hit the right side of the Charger near the front tire, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year old Las Vegas man, was ejected and came to rest on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

The driver of the Charger remained at the location of the crash, showed no signs of impairment and was transported to UMC for evaluation, police said.

It was the 76th traffic fatality recorded in the police department’s jurisdiction so far this year, officers reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

