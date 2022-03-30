70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 7:09 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died this weekend after a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead, a Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman said Tuesday.

An initial investigation found that a motorcycle was traveling north on North Shore Road, near mile marker 13, at 10:53 a.m. on Sunday, highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

The motorcyclist “failed to negotiate” a curve and ran off the road, Wellman said, before crashing into an embankment.

The rider, an adult male, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the area, as did park rangers from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“The accident was believed to be a result of high speeds,” the Lake Mead spokesperson said. Impairment is not suspected, Wellman said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
2
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
3
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
4
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
5
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST