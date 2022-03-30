Motorcyclist dies in crash near Lake Mead

The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the area, as did the Nevada Highway Patrol, which has taken the lead on the investigation.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died this weekend after a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead, a Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman said Tuesday.

An initial investigation found that a motorcycle was traveling north on North Shore Road, near mile marker 13, at 10:53 a.m. on Sunday, highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

The motorcyclist “failed to negotiate” a curve and ran off the road, Wellman said, before crashing into an embankment.

The rider, an adult male, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the area, as did park rangers from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“The accident was believed to be a result of high speeds,” the Lake Mead spokesperson said. Impairment is not suspected, Wellman said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.