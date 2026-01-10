Fatal crash causes traffic chaos near Strip; northbound I-15 closed

A motorcyclist died in a crash tonight near the Strip. The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 are closed at Tropicana Avenue.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on the I-15 northbound lanes at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The NHP said troopers said the crash involved “a motorcycle, sports utility vehicle, and a commercial motor vehicle. The rider of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.”

The I-15 northbound is currently closed at Tropicana. All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at Tropicana. The closure is expected for the next four to six hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.