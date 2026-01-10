36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash causes traffic chaos near Strip; northbound I-15 closed

(RTC cameras)
(RTC cameras)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian dies in crash involving truck in downtown Las Vegas
Metro releases more details about 2 police shootings
Will Smith is shown in his first appearance on the Strip in seven years, at House of Blues at M ...
Sexual harassment allegations against superstar stem from Las Vegas visit
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, on Interstate 15 nea ...
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Interstate 15
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 8:42 pm
 

A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night near the Strip.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on the I-15 northbound lanes at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The NHP said troopers said the crash involved “a motorcycle, sports utility vehicle, and a commercial motor vehicle. The rider of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.”

The I-15 northbound is currently closed at Tropicana. All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at Tropicana. The closure is expected for the next four to six hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES