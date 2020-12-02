Motorcyclist dies in crash on Las Vegas freeway ramp

A motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson and died in a crash on a central Las Vegas freeway late Tuesday night.

The 10:51 p.m. crash occurred on the 215 Beltway at the Interstate 15 northbound ramp, according to Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“For reasons unknown, the rider failed to negotiate the curve of the transition ramp and the motorcycle struck the inside barrier wall, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle,” Smaka wrote in an email.

The man died at the scene.

Smaka said the transition ramp and the I-15 northbound collector road from Blue Diamond to Russell roads were closed for the investigation until about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

