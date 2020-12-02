51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Las Vegas freeway ramp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 3:51 am
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 3:56 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson and died in a crash on a central Las Vegas freeway late Tuesday night.

The 10:51 p.m. crash occurred on the 215 Beltway at the Interstate 15 northbound ramp, according to Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“For reasons unknown, the rider failed to negotiate the curve of the transition ramp and the motorcycle struck the inside barrier wall, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle,” Smaka wrote in an email.

The man died at the scene.

Smaka said the transition ramp and the I-15 northbound collector road from Blue Diamond to Russell roads were closed for the investigation until about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the motorcyclist after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
3
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
Prices for new Las Vegas homes set another record
4
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
5
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Las Vegas woman faces murder charge for driving over boyfriend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers are investigating on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near an apartment complex, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Miguel Garcia.