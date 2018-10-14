Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 95 in Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after the rider fell from the bike on U.S. Highway 95 in the east Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Ford Escape is seen after a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcycle is seen after a fatal crash on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The motorcyclist was behind a Ford Escape heading south on U.S. 95, north of Boulder Highway, around 5:32 p.m. Saturday. The hood of the Ford became unlatched and opened “for unknown reasons,” causing the Ford’s driver to slow down, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist, driving a black Harley-Davidson, attempted to slow down and laid the motorcycle down to avoid hitting the Ford. The motorcycle didn’t collide with the back of the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Highway Patrol said. The rider’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

