Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 95 in northeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was killed in northeast Las Vegas shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision early Sunday, March 7, 2021, at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP via Twitter)

A motorcyclist was killed in northeast Las Vegas shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A crash at 1:54 a.m. at an on-ramp at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue proved fatal to the cyclist, according to a tweet by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.