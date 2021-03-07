59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 95 in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2021 - 7:11 am
 
A Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision early Sunday, March 7, 2021, at U.S. 95 a ...
A Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a fatal collision early Sunday, March 7, 2021, at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (NHP via Twitter)

A motorcyclist was killed in northeast Las Vegas shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A crash at 1:54 a.m. at an on-ramp at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue proved fatal to the cyclist, according to a tweet by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights evicted from team hotel in San Jose on Friday
Golden Knights evicted from team hotel in San Jose on Friday
2
Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata, his 5th wife, in Las Vegas ceremony
Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata, his 5th wife, in Las Vegas ceremony
3
Raiders plan to be prudent but active in free agency
Raiders plan to be prudent but active in free agency
4
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
5
Whitmer picked to lead Nevada Democrats in major power shift
Whitmer picked to lead Nevada Democrats in major power shift
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.