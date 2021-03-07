Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 95 in northeast Las Vegas
A motorcyclist was killed in northeast Las Vegas shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
A crash at 1:54 a.m. at an on-ramp at U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue proved fatal to the cyclist, according to a tweet by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
