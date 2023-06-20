Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Strip

A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash west of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 9 p.m. to South Valley View Boulevard near West Viking Road after a 2012 Harley Davidson Dyna Wide Glide and a 2014 Nissan 370Z collided, according to a statement.

The 32-year-old Las Vegas rider was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The Nissan’s driver, a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, was not suspected of impairment, police said.

Police said the Nissan’s driver suffered minor injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the rider after his family is notified.

