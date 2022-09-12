Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
A Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle collided just before 1 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road.
A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash in northeast Las Vegas, police said.
A Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle collided just before 1 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The motorcycle rider is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.
Nearby roads were expected to be closed while officers investigated the crash.
Further details were not immediately available.
