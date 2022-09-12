88°F
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2022 - 3:26 pm
The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard N and N Pecos Road where a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard N and N Pecos Road where a motorcyclist died in a crash on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Monday after a crash in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

A Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle collided just before 1 p.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Pecos Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcycle rider is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed while officers investigated the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

