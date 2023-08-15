Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Police said a motorcyclist died after colliding with a car that was making a U-turn.

(Getty Images)

Police said a motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on eastbound East Lake Mead Boulevard near Arnona Road, according to the Nevada State Police. Lake Mead was closed between Arnona and Los Feliz Street until around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the car made a U-turn from a dirt shoulder onto Lake Mead when the front of the motorcycle struck the side of the car.

The rider of the motorcycle was ejected and died from his injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The three people in the car did not report any injuries.

The rider’s identity has not yet been released. His death marks the 50th fatal crash for 2023 in the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol — Southern Command’s jurisdiction.