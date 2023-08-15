101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:57 am
 
Updated August 16, 2023 - 4:09 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police said a motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after colliding with a car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on eastbound East Lake Mead Boulevard near Arnona Road, according to the Nevada State Police. Lake Mead was closed between Arnona and Los Feliz Street until around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the car made a U-turn from a dirt shoulder onto Lake Mead when the front of the motorcycle struck the side of the car.

The rider of the motorcycle was ejected and died from his injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The three people in the car did not report any injuries.

The rider’s identity has not yet been released. His death marks the 50th fatal crash for 2023 in the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol — Southern Command’s jurisdiction.

MOST READ
1
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
2
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
3
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
4
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden suntans while Hawaii burns
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden suntans while Hawaii burns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Fatal crash investigated in North Las Vegas
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Highway 95 reopens north of Las Vegas after crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains
Motorcyclist dies after hitting truck near Seven Magic Mountains