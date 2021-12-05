74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies in northwest valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 2:31 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 33-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Riding a red 2007 Suzuki GSX-R 600, the motorcyclist was heading west on Craig Road at 5:23 a.m. when he entered the intersection with Rancho Drive and slammed into a Ford Ranger, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 64-year-old woman, was not injured, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill
2
Former college standout earns spot on Raiders roster
Former college standout earns spot on Raiders roster
3
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
Star bull rider’s condition updated after nasty fall at NFR
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
5
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Video shows minivan driver targeting fleeing kids in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks after the board of trustees voted to oust him from his positio ...
Jesus Jara to remain as CCSD superintendent
By / RJ

He will begin his position again Monday and said he plans to work “day and night” to recenter the district’s focus on student safety, mental health and “unfinished learning.”