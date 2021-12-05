Motorcyclist dies in northwest valley crash

A 33-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck Sunday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riding a red 2007 Suzuki GSX-R 600, the motorcyclist was heading west on Craig Road at 5:23 a.m. when he entered the intersection with Rancho Drive and slammed into a Ford Ranger, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 64-year-old woman, was not injured, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

