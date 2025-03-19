56°F
Fatal south Las Vegas crash involves motorcycle

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 7:36 pm
 

A fatal crash has lead to road closures at the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Paradise Road.

According to a press release from Nevada State Police, troopers responded to a crash report at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash that left one man dead “involved a motorcycle and a sedan,” the report said. A woman was also “transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road closures have impacted Warm Springs Road in all directions and the Interstate 215 entrance close by. Southbound Paradise Road is also closed. Nearby roadways also have reduced lanes, according to the press release.

Troopers are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com. Follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

