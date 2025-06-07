83°F
Motorcyclist dies in south Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2025 - 9:50 pm
 

A motorcycle rider died in a crash Friday in Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene in the 7800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Moberly Avenue, police said. That’s just south of the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets and north of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

No other vehicles were involved.

Metro said that there were road closures in the area, and that told the public to avoid the scene.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

