Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2024 - 8:24 pm
 

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in the southwest valley early Friday evening.

The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. near South Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area as the investigation is conducted.

It was the second motorcyclist death in as many evenings in the Las Vegas Valley. A motorcyclist was killed and a rider was injured in Henderson on Thursday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

