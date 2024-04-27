Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash

The collision occurred about 6:30 p.m. near South Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in the southwest valley early Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area as the investigation is conducted.

It was the second motorcyclist death in as many evenings in the Las Vegas Valley. A motorcyclist was killed and a rider was injured in Henderson on Thursday night.

