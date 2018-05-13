Motorcyclist dies in suspected DUI crash near Las Vegas Strip

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday when a driver suspected of impairment ran a red light, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday when a driver suspected of impairment ran a red light, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 1 a.m., a motorcyclist who had the green light entered the intersection at northbound Interstate-15 and the eastbound off-ramp at Flamingo Road, when a Cadillac sedan allegedly ran a red light and struck the motorcycle, trooper Travis Smaka said. The motorcyclist later died at University Medical Center.

After the impact, Smaka said, the motorcycle was thrown into a taxicab.

The Cadillac’s driver was in custody Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner once their family has been notified.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.