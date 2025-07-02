Motorcyclist dies in west Las Vegas crash

The crash happened at 9:49 p.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Monticello Drive.

A motorcyclist died in a crash in the west valley Tuesday night.

The unidentified cyclist, a 39-year-old male, was from Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened at 9:49 p.m. at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Monticello Drive.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “a 2009 Ford F-150 was westbound on Charleston at the intersection of Monticello. A 2003 Honda CBR 600 was eastbound on Charleston approaching the intersection. The driver of the Ford failed to yield to eastbound traffic and made a left turn to a private drive. The rider of the Honda applied the brakes, and the motorcycle overturned, sliding eastbound. The Honda and its rider struck the right side of the Ford.”

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is not suspected in the crash.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 85th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.