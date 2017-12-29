Motorcyclist dies of injuries after west Las Vegas crash

Elijah Edwards, 22, died the day after colliding with a Honda Fit on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Katie Avenue, police say.

A motorcyclist who was critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley has died.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail unit, 22-year-old Elijah Edwards died Thursday from his injuries. His official cause and manner of death are pending with the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Katie Avenue. Police said Edwards, who was driving south on Fort Apache Road, collided with a 2011 Honda Fit making a left turn from Katie Avenue. The Honda then drove off the roadway and struck a wall, police said.

The motorcyclist and driver were both transported to University Medical Center, where Edwards later died. His death marked the 137th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

