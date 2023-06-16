72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dies on Lee Canyon Road

By David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 9:05 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2023 - 10:54 am
Lee Canyon Road (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee Canyon Road (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed after speeding through a roundabout in Lee Canyon on Thursday evening.

Nevada State Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to Lee Canyon Road after a Yamaha YZF-R1 crashed while turning through the traffic circle, according to state police trooper Ashlee Wellman.

The rider was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

He was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Friday as Verlon Gooding, 35, of Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
3
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
Who’s got next? Planned Las Vegas arena could be home to NBA team
4
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
5
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Motorcyclist killed in early Saturday crash
Pedestrian dies trying to cross I-15
Pedestrian dies trying to cross I-15
NHP: Motorcycle crash on I-15, west of Mesquite, leaves woman dead
NHP: Motorcycle crash on I-15, west of Mesquite, leaves woman dead
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed in I-15 crash that causes traffic jam near Strip
Driver killed in I-15 crash that causes traffic jam near Strip
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95