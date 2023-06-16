Motorcyclist dies on Lee Canyon Road

A motorcyclist was killed after speeding through a roundabout in Lee Canyon Thursday evening.

Lee Canyon Road (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to Lee Canyon Road after a Yamaha YZF-R1 crashed while turning through the traffic circle, according to state police trooper Ashlee Wellman.

The rider was ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

He was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Friday as Verlon Gooding, 35, of Las Vegas.

