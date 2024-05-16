84°F
Motorcyclist dies week after southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 10:08 am
 

A man who crashed his motorcycle earlier this month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has died.

Kevin Britton, 35, died May 8, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 10:40 p.m. May 1 on West Hacienda Avenue, west of the intersection with South Decatur Boulevard. Evidence at the scene and a witness said the white 2020 Aprilia motorcycle was east on Hacienda approaching Decatur when the rider failed to maintain control.

Britton struck the raised center median and was ejected from the bike, striking a street sign post. Responding emergency medical personnel transported the rider to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Center for treatment.

His death is the 66th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

