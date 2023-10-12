Motorcyclist fatally struck in northeast valley

The crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. at Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

At around 8:55 p.m., a motorcycle was heading east on Lake Mead Boulevard. A pickup truck driving west on Lake Mead struck the motorcycle while making a left turn at the intersection with Hollywood Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene.

Lee said several lanes were closed on Lake Mead and Hollywood.

