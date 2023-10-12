67°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist fatally struck in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 10:31 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck in northeast Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.

At around 8:55 p.m., a motorcycle was heading east on Lake Mead Boulevard. A pickup truck driving west on Lake Mead struck the motorcycle while making a left turn at the intersection with Hollywood Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene.

Lee said several lanes were closed on Lake Mead and Hollywood.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

