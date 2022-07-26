96°F
Motorcyclist found dead in east Las Vegas wash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2022 - 1:54 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a wash near North Sandhill Road and Spino Avenue.

Police said the male rider lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja 400 near the entrance of a city park.

The motorcycle left the road and went into a wash embankment, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

The rider, who died at the scene, was the 83rd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release his name.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

