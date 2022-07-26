Motorcyclist found dead in east Las Vegas wash

The Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a wash near North Sandhill Road and Spino Avenue.

A motorcyclist was found dead Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

Police said the male rider lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja 400 near the entrance of a city park.

The motorcycle left the road and went into a wash embankment, police said, citing a preliminary investigation.

The rider, who died at the scene, was the 83rd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release his name.

Additional details were not immediately available.

