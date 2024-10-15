69°F
Motorcyclist, going at ‘high rate of speed,’ dies in Las Vegas crash

October 15, 2024 - 1:25 am
October 15, 2024 - 1:25 am
 

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Monday night in Las Vegas.

The crash happened at 7:02 p.m. on North Rancho Drive, north of North Torrey Pines Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police said a 2013 KTM 1190 RC8 motorcycle was traveling northbound on Rancho, approaching Torrey Pines, in the middle travel lane at a “high rate of speed.”

A 2020 Lincoln Corsair was traveling southbound on Rancho, approaching Torrey Pines, in the only left turn lane. Before the intersection with Torrey Pines, the Lincoln made a left turn to enter a private drive.

The crash occurred when the Lincoln crossed the KTM motorcycle’s path of travel. The motorcycle collided with the right rear portion of the Lincoln, police said. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said “medical personnel transported the rider of the motorcycle to the UMC Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.”

The driver and passenger in the Lincoln sustained injuries in the crash, police said. Both were transported to UMC.

The driver of the Lincoln cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 123rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

