Motorcyclist, going at ‘high rate of speed,’ dies in northwest Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2025 - 12:22 am
 

A motorcyclist died Friday night after a crash in the northwest valley.

The crash happened at 5:58 p.m. at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and James Bilbray Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In a statement, police said “a 2022 Suzuki GSX 600 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead, approaching James Bilbray in the middle of three travel lanes at a high rate of speed. A 2024 Toyota Tacoma truck was stopped facing northbound on James Bilbray Drive in the only left turn lane for the posted stop sign.”

“A collision occurred when the driver of the Toyota proceeded to make a left/westbound turn onto Lake Mead Boulevard, crossing the Suzuki’s path of travel. The front of the Suzuki collided with the left side of the Toyota.”

The rider, a 25-year-old female from Las Vegas, died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, who received minor injuries, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The rider’s death marked the 64th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Large fire burns near Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
By Brett Clarkson and Casey Harrison / RJ

The blaze had erupted near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and the Strip.

