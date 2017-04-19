Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in northwest Las Vegas

A motorcyclist has been taken to University Medical Center after a crash Wednesday morning, April 19, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash with a pickup truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

The vehicles collided about 8:10 a.m. in front of Mountain Ridge Park near Oso Blanca and Elkhorn roads, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, police said. No details on the rider’s condition were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

