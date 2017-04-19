ad-fullscreen
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in northwest Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 8:58 am
 

A motorcyclist suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash with a pickup truck in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning.

The vehicles collided about 8:10 a.m. in front of Mountain Ridge Park near Oso Blanca and Elkhorn roads, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center, police said. No details on the rider’s condition were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

