Motorcyclist hospitalized after fiery Summerlin crash

A fiery Sunday morning crash in Summerlin sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with moderate injuries, Las Vegas police said. A mid-sized SUV and motorcycle crashed about 10:30 a.m.

A car was ablaze after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive.

Police investigate a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on Desert Foothills Drive near Charleston Boulevard.

Police investigate a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on Desert Foothills Drive near Charleston Boulevard by an entrance to an Alberstons in Summerlin. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Sunday, June 28, 2020, on Desert Foothills Drive near Charleston Boulevard by an entrance to an Alberstons in Summerlin. (Mark Antonuccio/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mid-sized SUV and motorcycle crashed about 10:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kris Burke. Video shows both vehicles engulfed in flames before firefighters arrive and jump into action, extinguishing the blaze in seconds.

One person in the SUV suffered a “possible burn to a foot,” Burke said, but was not immediately hospitalized. Burke said at 11 a.m. that the intersection was closed off while Metro’s Traffic Bureau investigates, and likely would remain blocked for several hours.

