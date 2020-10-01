Motorcyclist hospitalized following critical-injury crash in southeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday afternoon following a two-car crash in southeast Las Vegas.

(RTC Fast cameras)

Las Vegas police were called at 2:24 p.m. to the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Backstage Boulevard, near Boulder Highway, after a crash between a blue 2001 Yamaha motorcycle and a black 2016 Nissan Altima, police said.

The motorcycle was heading west on Desert Inn Road “at a high rate of speed” and the Altima made a left turn off of Backstage Boulevard into the motorcycle’s path, police said.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 57-year-old driver of the Altima stayed at the scene and did not show sings of impairment, police said.

