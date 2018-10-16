Motorcyclist in Las Vegas died of natural causes, coroner says

A 62-year-old motorcyclist who died Saturday evening after falling from his bike on a Las Vegas highway died of natural causes, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined.

A Ford Escape is seen after a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcycle is seen after a fatal crash on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Gary Bainbridge of Henderson died of hypertensive heart disease, according to the county coroner. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Bainbridge was driving behind a Ford Escape on Saturday heading south on U.S. Highway 95 when the hood of the Ford unlatched and opened “for unknown reasons” near the Boulder Highway exit, the Nevada Highway Patrol has said.

Investigators believe Bainbridge, driving a black Harley-Davidson, attempted to slow down and laid the motorcycle down to avoid hitting the Ford. The motorcycle didn’t collide with the back of the vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

