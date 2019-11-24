Motorcyclist injured in collision with van in southeast Las Vegas

The crash at East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street closed all of the westbound lanes of Tropicana. Traffic was also restricted to one lane in the eastbound lanes of Tropicana.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a van in southeast Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in a crash that caused a significant traffic backup. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night in a collision with a van in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash just before 6 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street closed all of the westbound lanes of Tropicana. Traffic was also restricted to one lane in the eastbound lanes of Tropicana.

“Just preliminarily we know it was a single rider on a motorcycle into the van,” said Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Dave Gifford. “We are not 100 percent on fault or impairment at this time.”

“The motorcycle rider is injured and we know he has a significant injury to his leg,” Gifford said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jeff Stuart said the motorcyclist was seriously injured and that the individual “was not doing well.”

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

