Motorcyclist injured in crash near The Lakes in western Las Vegas

A motorcyclist has “serious injuries” after a crash near The Lakes community on Thursday evening, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash near The Lakes community on Thursday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said a motorcycle and a car crashed near Sahara Avenue and Lake Sahara Drive around 5:55 p.m.

The driver of the car was not injured and was not impaired, Nogle said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Nogle said. Police are unsure if the motorcyclist was impaired.

Traffic at the intersection will be affected for the next several hours as police investigate, Nogl said. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.