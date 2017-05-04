Motorcyclist injured in crash northwest of Las Vegas

(University Medical Center)

A motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital after a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas near Indian Springs.

The crash shut down northbound traffic on the highway near mile marker 112, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

It was a single-vehicle crash, he said. Highway Patrol call logs indicate it happened about 5:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The Highway Patrol’s fatal crash unit was called to investigate.

Buratczuk wasn’t sure if or where northbound traffic was being redirected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

