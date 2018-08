Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash involving a motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 95 offramp for Charleston Boulevard.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Monday, according to Highway Patrol’s traffic monitoring site. Traffic cameras show a motorcycle lodged under a red pickup on the offramp.

Further details were not immediately available.

