Motorcyclist injured in March crash has died

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 9:55 am
 

A motorcyclist involved in a March crash in northeast Las Vegas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The crash, which happened March 11, left 62-year-old Desiree Devaney hospitalized at University Medial Center, police said. Devaney died from her injuries at the hospital on Sept. 28, the department said Tuesday.

About 2:30 p.m. March 11, Devaney was driving a 2002 Honda Rebel motorcycle eastbound on Washington Avenue near Marion Drive, west of Nellis Boulevard. A 53-year-old woman driving a 2016 Nissan Versa made a right turn from Marion onto Washington, failing to “yield the right-of-way to the Honda resulting in a collision,” police said.

The Nissan’s driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. Devaney’s death marked the 84th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

