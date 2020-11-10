Motorcyclist injured in March crash has died

A motorcyclist involved in a March crash in northeast Las Vegas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist involved in a March crash in northeast Las Vegas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday.

The crash, which happened March 11, left 62-year-old Desiree Devaney hospitalized at University Medial Center, police said. Devaney died from her injuries at the hospital on Sept. 28, the department said Tuesday.

About 2:30 p.m. March 11, Devaney was driving a 2002 Honda Rebel motorcycle eastbound on Washington Avenue near Marion Drive, west of Nellis Boulevard. A 53-year-old woman driving a 2016 Nissan Versa made a right turn from Marion onto Washington, failing to “yield the right-of-way to the Honda resulting in a collision,” police said.

The Nissan’s driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available. Devaney’s death marked the 84th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

