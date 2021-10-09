Motorcyclist injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Saturday morning with an SUV in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Saturday morning with an SUV in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Zachary Burns.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. The police department’s Fatal Detail unit is investigating.

