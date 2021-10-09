Motorcyclist injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

72°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Saturday morning with an SUV in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Zachary Burns.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. The police department’s Fatal Detail unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

