Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist is critical after crash on stolen bike

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 9:36 am
 

A man was in critical condition Friday after crashing a stolen motorcycle into the side of another vehicle in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, a Kawasaki sport motorcycle northbound on South Jones Boulevard ran a red light and crashed into a Chevy Camaro exiting the U.S. Highway 95 offramp, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized and listed in critical condition, Buratczuk said. Due to the extent of his injuries, Highway Patrol’s fatal team investigated the crash and discovered that the bike had been reported stolen.

The driver of the Camaro suffered minor injuries.

The immediate area surrounding the crash was shut down for several hours before being reopened, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

