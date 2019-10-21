Motorcyclist killed, 4 injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

East Lake Mead and Sandy Lane in Las Vegas (RTC Fast Cameras)

A Nissan Altima, a Ford F-150 pickup and a Kawasaki EX650 collided at East Lake Mead Boulevard east of Walnut Road just before 6:40 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez.

The motorcyclist died at the scene while four motorists in the Altima were treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Police said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once family members have been notified.

