Motorcyclist killed after crash in east Las Vegas Valley

The death marked the 61st traffic-related fatality in the police department’s jurisdiction this year.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle hit a curb Saturday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. in the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The motorcycle struck the curb on the east side of the intersection, traveled through a chain-link fence, and across a drainage canal. The motorcycle and operator struck the east embankment of the canal, the release said. The passenger was ejected and came to a rest in the desert area east of the canal. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the operator of the motorcycle deceased at the scene.

The death marked the 61st traffic-related fatality in the police department’s jurisdiction this year. The collision remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

This story has been corrected to indicate the motorcyclist was the person killed and his passenger, a woman, suffered the injuries.