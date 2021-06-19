103°F
Motorcyclist killed after crash in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Updated June 22, 2021 - 1:27 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle hit a curb Saturday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. in the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The motorcycle struck the curb on the east side of the intersection, traveled through a chain-link fence, and across a drainage canal. The motorcycle and operator struck the east embankment of the canal, the release said. The passenger was ejected and came to a rest in the desert area east of the canal. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the operator of the motorcycle deceased at the scene.

The death marked the 61st traffic-related fatality in the police department’s jurisdiction this year. The collision remains under investigation by the department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

This story has been corrected to indicate the motorcyclist was the person killed and his passenger, a woman, suffered the injuries.

