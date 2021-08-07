Motorcyclist killed after crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on East Owens Avenue near Desert Flower Drive.

(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a suspected impaired driver Friday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on East Owens Avenue near Desert Flower Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was traveling west on Owens Avenue in the inside westbound travel lane. Leonardo Carrasco, 29, was operating a 2016 GMC Sierra heading east on Owens when police said he crossed the shared center turn lane and crashed into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Carrasco failed field sobriety tests and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspected impaired driving.

The death marks the 77th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

