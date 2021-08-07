92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed after crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2021 - 10:20 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a suspected impaired driver Friday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 p.m. on East Owens Avenue near Desert Flower Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was traveling west on Owens Avenue in the inside westbound travel lane. Leonardo Carrasco, 29, was operating a 2016 GMC Sierra heading east on Owens when police said he crossed the shared center turn lane and crashed into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Carrasco failed field sobriety tests and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspected impaired driving.

The death marks the 77th traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
2
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
3
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
4
Clark County issues air quality alert for smoke, ozone
Clark County issues air quality alert for smoke, ozone
5
Haze from California fires moving toward northwest Las Vegas Valley
Haze from California fires moving toward northwest Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
Las Vegas house prices exceed $400K for first time
By / RJ

Las Vegas housing prices shot past $400,000 on the resale market for the first time last month, raising concerns that many locals might get priced out as home values keep setting new all-time highs.