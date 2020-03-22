Motorcyclist killed after striking palm tree in southwest Las Vegas

The victim was taken to University Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Police investigate a fatal motorcycle accident near the intersection of Tenaya Way and Robindale Road in the southwest valley, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after she crashed into a palm tree in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said officers were called to the intersection of Tenaya Way and Robindale Road at about 1:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, where she from her injuries.

