Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Harry Reid airport

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2025 - 6:54 am
 

A two-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist Friday night near Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just after 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Frank Sinatra Drive and Reno Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police say a 2021 Toyota Tacoma was attempting to turn left from southbound Frank Sinatra to eastbound Reno. A 2016 Suzuki GSX-R 750 that was northbound on Frank Sinatra crashed into the Toyota.

The motorcycle rider, a 20-year-old man from Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver remained, cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 131st traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.



