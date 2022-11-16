Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred at South Buffalo Drive and West Russell Road around 4 p.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Russell Road.

A 2005 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle and a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria were heading west on Russell and had a green light. A 2017 GMC Acadia driving east on Russell tried to turn north at the intersection against a flashing yellow light, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said the GMC crashed into the motorcycle and the Ford. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Las Vegas man, died at the scene. Impairment was not suspected.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.