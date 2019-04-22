Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Sunday night after a crash in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard at Lirio Way, near North Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Welch said.

The motorcycle was heading west on Lake Mead approaching Lirio when a Nissan sedan didn’t yield the right-of-way and made a left turn from eastbound Lake Mead to Lirio, Welch said. The motorcycle hit the sedan, and its rider died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after family is notified.

No further information was available.

