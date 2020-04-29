Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash
The Metropolitan Police Department said the motorcyclist crashed on Flamingo Road east of Torrey Pines Drive around 9 p.m.
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a median in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the motorcyclist crashed on Flamingo Road east of Torrey Pines Drive around 9 p.m.
At about midnight, police said the motorcyclist had died.
Further information was not immediately available.
Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.