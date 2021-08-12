104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The 38-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 south on Torrey Pines Drive, just south of Burlwood Way, when he “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway” and was thrown off the bike and into a light pole, police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after family has been notified.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday
2
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
3
Armed man who forced closure of I-15 in both directions arrested
Armed man who forced closure of I-15 in both directions arrested
4
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
5
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST