Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in central Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The 38-year-old Las Vegas man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 south on Torrey Pines Drive, just south of Burlwood Way, when he “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway” and was thrown off the bike and into a light pole, police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after family has been notified.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.