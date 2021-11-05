64°F
Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 10:33 pm
 
A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

About 2:48 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading south on Peter Buol Drive, approaching West Vegas Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The motorcyclist “failed to obey a posted stop sign and entered the intersection,” police said, and collided with a Dodge Ram.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was ejected into the road. He taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge, a 26-year-old, stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

