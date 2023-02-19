55°F
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Euclid Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

Dennis said the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a Jeep and that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

