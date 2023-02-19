Motorcyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Euclid Street.

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle in central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Euclid Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

Dennis said the motorcycle struck the passenger side of a Jeep and that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

